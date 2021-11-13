BMO Capital Markets Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$35.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CIX. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.29.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$14.91 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.72.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.