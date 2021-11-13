Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.94.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.14 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$843.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.