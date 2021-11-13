Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,848 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Five Below worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.95.

Five Below stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

