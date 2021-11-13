Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Popular were worth $33,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 13.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 12.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.51 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,638 shares of company stock worth $5,534,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

