Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,505 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $31,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

FR stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.