Colony Group LLC Has $911,000 Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BHB opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

