Colony Group LLC Makes New $996,000 Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 277.77 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $170.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.