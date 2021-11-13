Advisor Resource Council Takes $83,000 Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

