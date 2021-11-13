Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384,057 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of IHS Markit worth $165,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in IHS Markit by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

