Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $157.30 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $157,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 139,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

