Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 167,963 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $175,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 719,404 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 327,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.37 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

