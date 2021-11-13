EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Invests $1.47 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,796,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after purchasing an additional 140,055 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

