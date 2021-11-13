Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $12.43

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $7.35 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

