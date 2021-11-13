Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

