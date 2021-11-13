Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.
In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
