Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

