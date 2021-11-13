Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMMC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$3.70 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

