Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $31.59.

