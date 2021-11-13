Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,987,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 19,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

