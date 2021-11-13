iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

HDV stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25.

