Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

