NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.21.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $311.72 on Friday. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.83.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

