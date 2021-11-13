RedFOX Labs Price Up 23.4% This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $186.65 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.00319981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00156252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00102512 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.