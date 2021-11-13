Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Veil has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $281.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,177.44 or 1.01610075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.62 or 0.00345506 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.37 or 0.00529063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00174481 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009280 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

