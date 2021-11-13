Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

