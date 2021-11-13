Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Landsea Homes updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.75 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landsea Homes stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

