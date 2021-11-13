Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Embraer’s third-quarter bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Sep 30, 2021, its E-Jets E2 had 159 orders in backlog. The company holds a strong solvency position, at least over the short run. Its main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the extended tariff on the import of steel and aluminum might impact the growth prospects of Embraer. Per IATA’s latest report, the investment appetite for new aircraft is likely to remain subdued as the global demand for air travel is unlikely to recover to pre-crisis levels before 2024. This in turn might keep the stock’s Commercial Aviation business under pressure in the near term.”

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.87.

Embraer stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

