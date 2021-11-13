Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €15.50 ($18.24).
CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.
Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.89.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
