Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €15.50 ($18.24).

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

