Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WILYY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $25.60 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

