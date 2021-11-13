Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 111.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $334.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.11.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Lenhard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.76, for a total value of $11,961,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

