Walleye Capital LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

