Walleye Capital LLC Invests $696,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

