Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $51.92 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

