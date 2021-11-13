Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,096,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,992,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,324,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,994,000.

Shares of DHCAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

