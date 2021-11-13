Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Tetra Tech worth $111,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $179.71 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

