Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 81.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 87.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $45,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

