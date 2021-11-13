Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,852,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

