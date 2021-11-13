Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WW. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

WW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.