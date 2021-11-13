SUKU (SUKU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.36 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, SUKU has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $126.73 million and $8.36 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00225947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00087470 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

