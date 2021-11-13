Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

OIS stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oil States International by 308.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 424,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

