Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADRNY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
