Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADRNY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

