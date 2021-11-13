Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

