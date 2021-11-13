Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Inotiv has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $13,126,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $8,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inotiv by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inotiv by 202.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.