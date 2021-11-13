Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

