XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.15

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.15 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 52.22 ($0.68). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 419,565 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on shares of XLMedia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.12 million and a P/E ratio of 175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

In related news, insider Stuart Simms purchased 27,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89). Also, insider Julie Markey bought 14,284 shares of XLMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10).

XLMedia Company Profile (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

