Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at CSFB

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFN. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.26 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$11.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

