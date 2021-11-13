Pi Financial Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$56.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$56.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.90.
AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
