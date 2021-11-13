Pi Financial Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$56.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$56.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.90.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

