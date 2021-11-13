Sentinel Price Down 3.2% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $168.85 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,175,131,763 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,502,954 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

