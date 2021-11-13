Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

