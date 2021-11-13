Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $851.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $811.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.65. ASML Holding has a one year low of $416.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $348.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

