NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,463 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

